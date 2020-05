Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 16:48 Hits: 5

Amidst alarming rates of deforestation and land degradation, urgent action is needed to safeguard the biodiversity of the world's forests, according to a new United Nations report, released on Friday.

