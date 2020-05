Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:50 Hits: 2

Gathering together at the top UN intergovernmental body in Asia and the Pacific on Thursday, countries of the vast region of more than four billion people, urged greater measures that reinforce global solidarity in ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064692