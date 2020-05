Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:16 Hits: 3

Migrant children forcibly returned from the United States to Mexico and Central America are facing danger and discrimination aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064652