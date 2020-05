Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 16:57 Hits: 5

School closures, to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, have left some 60 per cent of the world’s children without an education, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said in its new report, launched on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064542