Celebrating 100 Episodes of “At Liberty”

This week, we’re airing the 100th episode of the ACLU’s podcast, At Liberty. The podcast came to life after Trump was elected in 2016, and has had quite a journey since then. We’ve talked to everyone from Megan Rapinoe, to Stacey Abrams, to Edward Snowden, to Tarana Burke. Activists, experts, artists, ACLU staff members, and celebrities have helped listeners understand how the civil rights and civil liberties issues of the day affect the lives of people across the U.S. To mark the occasion of our 100th episode, we took a look back at some of our favorite highlights. We hope you’ll listen with us — and stick around for the next 100 episodes to come.
Episodes About Resilience
“Your hair is okay. You are okay.”
Harnessing History and Solidarity to Stop Migrant Detention
Gavin Grimm, From Teen Activist to Trans Icon
How One Woman Took on Misogyny and Sexual Violence in the Military
Patrisse Cullors on a Lifetime of Activism and the Founding of Black Lives Matter
Immigration
Family Separation Update: Searching for Parents in Guatemala
Abuse and Accountability at the Border
A Humanitarian Crisis of Our Own Making
The Supreme Court Case Threatening Asylum
Arts and Culture
Sergio de la Pava on Literature and Law
Comedian W. Kamau Bell on Making Sense of America
A Poet Gives a 360 Degree View of the Criminal Justice System
At Liberty Live from SXSW! Feat. Tom Morello
Adam McKay on Dick Cheney’s Legacy
Racial Justice
America’s Criminalization of Blackness
Since When Is Every Immigrant A Criminal?
Why It’s Time to Talk About Reparations
Centering Racial Equity in the Fight to Legalize Marijuana
Nikole Hannah-Jones on The 1619 Project’s Reframing of American History
Moments in History
Supreme Court Dispatch: The Latest Threat to Abortion Access
In Florida, a Historic Victory for Voting Rights
Why the ACLU Opposes Kavanaugh
Lessons From Charlottesville
Lee Gelernt on a Major Victory for Immigrant Families
Privacy and Surveillance
How to Fight an Algorithm
A Growing Movement for Ethical Tech
The Threat of Facial Recognition
The Next Frontier in Data Privacy
How to Stop Your City from Spying on You
A COVID-19 Balancing Act: Public Health and Privacy
Celebrity Cameos
Megan Rapinoe on Gender Discrimination, Athlete Activism, and LGBTQ Equality
At Liberty Live! Feat. Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman on “Booksmart”
Wyatt Cenac on America’s Problem Areas
Tarana Burke and Alyssa Milano on the Future of #MeToo
Voting Rights
Desmond Meade and Dale Ho on Restoring the Right to Vote
Voting Rights and the Midterms
The Racist Reality of Voter Supression
Stacey Abrams Wants to Make Your Vote Count
Criminal Justice
A Nation in Love With Locking People Up
Paul Butler on Policing Black Men and Transforming the System
Why Incarceration Doesn’t Reduce Violence
COVID-19 Response: Shrink the Criminal Justice Footprint
Reproductive Rights
Cecile Richards on the Fight for Reproductive Rights
Whither Abortion Rights?
The Latest Assault on Abortion Rights
Abortion Rights: A Tale of Two States
Pregnancy Discrimination a Mile High
