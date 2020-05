Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 17:15 Hits: 4

As the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc across the world – with the most vulnerable suffering the most – the UN chief said on Tuesday that the task of eradicating poverty and achieving the development goals “has never been more challenging, more urgent and more necessary”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064392