Child vaccinations down in DR Congo, and COVID-19 is not helping: UNICEF

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 19:25 Hits: 5

Fewer children are getting vaccinated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the COVID-19 pandemic is almost certainly going to make matters worse, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says. If the trend continues, it could trigger a resurgence in deadly childhood diseases such as polio, chickenpox, measles, yellow fever, hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and meningitis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064212