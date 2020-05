Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) was on Thursday seeking to clarify why authorities in Burundi have expelled its top official in the country and three other staff members, the UN agency’s Regional Director for Africa told journalists during a press briefing on COVID-19.

