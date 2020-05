Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 20:00 Hits: 5

While more people are living longer and healthier lives, the rate of progress is too slow to realize global efforts to stamp out poverty and inequality by 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064022