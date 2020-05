Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 15:28 Hits: 4

The key work of tracing the animal transmission source of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in humans is ongoing and must be carried out to prevent future health emergencies, a top UN health agency scientist said on Friday, after the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed more than 3.5 million cases of infection and 250,000 deaths globally.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063552