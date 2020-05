Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 05:00 Hits: 2

In recent days, four conglomerates based in Britain and Ireland—British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Rolls-Royce and Ryanair—have announced they will be laying off a combined 26,000 workers.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/05/07/jobs-m07.html