Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 05:00 Hits: 2

Dr. Rick Bright, who headed the office overseeing the development of a coronavirus vaccine, was removed from his post after he leaked information concerning his opposition to Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/05/07/brig-m07.html