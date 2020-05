Articles

Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020

The third party in the Quebec legislature, the pseudo-left Québec Solidaire, portrays Legault as a potential protector of workers’ rights, even as he spearheads a back-to-work drive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

