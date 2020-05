Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 18:59 Hits: 3

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,United Nations agencies called on Wednesday for South-East Asian governments to show compassion to boats full of vulnerable people adrift in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063402