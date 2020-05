Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 20:29 Hits: 3

World leaders on Monday pledged 7.4 billion Euros to support research and development for medicines to fight COVID-19 which the top UN health official has hailed as “a powerful and inspiring demonstration of global solidarity”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063182