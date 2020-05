Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 00:50 Hits: 3

A new UN report finds that some 19 million children were displaced within their own countries due to conflict and violence in 2019, more than in any other year, making them among the most vulnerable to the global spread of COVID-19.

