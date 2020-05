Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

As countries grapple with severe disruptions to education caused by COVID-19, several UN agencies – as part of the Global Education Coalition – issued new guidelines on Thursday to help Governments make decisions on safely reopening schools for the world’s 1.3 billion students affected by ongoing closures.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062902