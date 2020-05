Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 05:00 Hits: 4

The media’s adulation of this “breakthrough” takes place in the midst of an increasingly frenzied effort to create the impression that the virus is “under control” and the crisis is all but over.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/05/01/pers-m01.html