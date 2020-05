Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 04:25 Hits: 3

On Thursday, the Republic of Korea recorded no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, prompting praise from UN Secretary-General António Guterres. UN News has been finding out, from two UN colleagues based in the capital, Seoul, how life is changing for the better.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063112