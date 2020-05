Articles

A group of 13 independent UN human rights experts on Thursday called on the UN chief, António Guterres, to “urgently step up efforts” to fulfill a UN pledge to help victims of a nine-year-long cholera epidemic in Haiti that killed over 10,000 victims.

