Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 21:31 Hits: 4

International health experts will convene on Thursday to evaluate the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and advise on updated recommendations, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday during his latest virtual press conference from Geneva.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062882