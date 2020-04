Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

The goon attack on the Maruti Suzuki trainees was clearly aimed at fomenting division and confusion among India’s workers and toilers who are undergoing extraordinary hardship during the Modi government’s ill-planned nationwide lockdown.

