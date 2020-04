Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 05:00 Hits: 2

2020 will go down not only as the year of the coronavirus pandemic but also as the year of the greatest act of thievery and plunder yet perpetrated by the corporate and financial oligarchy.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/04/28/pers-a28.html