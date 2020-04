Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 17:23 Hits: 6

Even amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries must do more to harness the talents of young people to address the crisis and its aftermath, the UN Secretary-General told the Security Council on Monday during a videoconference meeting to review the five years since its adoption of a landmark resolution on youth, peace and security.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062682