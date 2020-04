Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 18:23 Hits: 5

Against the backdrop of the unprecedented global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the deputy UN chief briefed journalists on Monday about a new women-led initiative that mobilizes support to save lives and protect livelihoods.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062692