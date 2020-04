Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 04:05 Hits: 3

UN agencies in Greece have expressed concern at the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the education of refugee children in the country, as a charity partner warns that funding for educational programmes is on the verge of running out.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062592