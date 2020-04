Articles

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

Millions of people are reliant on humanitarian supplies to survive, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making it even more difficult for aid workers to reach them. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), is having to rethink the way it operates in some of the most vulnerable places in the world.

