Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 21:01 Hits: 3

An upsurge in military action against armed groups in West Africa’s vast Sahel and Lake Chad regions has prompted the United Nations refugee agency to call on all warring parties to protect people caught up in the violence.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062482