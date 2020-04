Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 16:40 Hits: 3

Aid is being rushed to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) where deadly flooding has swept away people and homes and affected tens of thousands more, including many displaced by violence, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1062242