Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

A new global coronavirus relief fund launched on Monday by actor, filmmaker and humanitarian Idris Elba and actress, model and activist Sabrina Dhowre Elba on behalf of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), aims to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on farmers and rural communities in developing countries.

