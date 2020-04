Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 05:00 Hits: 3

Michael Curtiz was one of the most prolific, talented directors in history, with some 180 films to his credit—a third of them made in his native Hungary and other European countries by the time he emigrated to the US in 1926.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/04/17/curt-a17.html