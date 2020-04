Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 18:52 Hits: 3

The storm clouds of COVID-19 still hang heavily over Europe, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Thursday, with reported cases in the last 10 days alone, doubling to nearly 1 million. The continent now accounts for 10 per cent of the global total.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061902