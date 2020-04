Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 19:09 Hits: 4

A psychosocial counsellor in Jordan's Azraq refugee camp informed the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on Thursday that during the first four days of the COVID-19 lockdown she called beneficiaries to let them know that “virtual support" was available.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061922