Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 04:05 Hits: 3

Health professionals working with the World Health Organization (WHO) in eastern Democratic of Congo (DRC), have been dealing with the deadly Ebola epidemic since August 2018. This experience is helping them to prepare for the latest disease to arrive: COVID-19.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061852