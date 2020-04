Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 05:00 Hits: 3

Over the last few weeks, more than 2,000 food processing workers have tested positive and scores have died, including five meatpacking workers in Colorado, Pennsylvania and Georgia and at least 41 grocery store workers in New York, Illinois and Michigan.

