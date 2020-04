Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 00:09 Hits: 4

Self-isolation has driven more and more children to move online during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an unprecedented rise in screen time and raising safety risks for millions of young people, the UN said on Tuesday.

