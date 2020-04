Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 17:24 Hits: 2

Cost-effective interventions such as blood screening, as well as improved hygiene and food safety, could save millions from what the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as a “silent and silenced disease” that mainly affects poor people.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061672