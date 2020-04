Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 15:51 Hits: 0

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is inviting young innovators, data scientists and designers throughout the world – especially those whose schools have closed due to COVID-19 - to join a month-long hackathon to come up with digital solutions to the global pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061142