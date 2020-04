Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is a “colossal test of leadership”, the top UN rights official said on Thursday, underscoring the need for “decisive, coordinated and innovative action from all, and for all”.

