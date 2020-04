Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Judge Vanessa Baraitser has decreed that Assange will remain behind bars and that his extradition show-trial will proceed in May, even as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly in British prisons.

