Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 13:07 Hits: 1

A 24-year-old nurse in Italy who is treating patients with the deadly COVID-19 virus has been describing how her “fate” on any given day is dependent on how well she dresses in her protective clothing.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061222