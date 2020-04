Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 05:00 Hits: 3

At around midnight Monday morning, seven night shift nurses at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit were sent home after refusing to work in unsafe, understaffed conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/04/06/detr-a06.html