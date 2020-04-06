11 Leading U.S. Health Professionals Associations Issue Joint Letter to Demand Protections for Health Workers

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 7
Today, 11 leading U.S. health professionals associations – representing tens of thousands of physicians, nurses, and other health professionals – delivered a collective demand to protect health workers’ safety and voices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a new joint letter, the organizations call for stronger safeguards to protect health workers who speak out about the grave hazards related to shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).
The 11 organizations call for:
Signing organizations include: American Medical Students Association (AMSA), American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA), American Nurses Association (ANA), American Public Health Association (APHA), Doctors for America (DFA), National Medical Association (NMA), Society of Adolescent Health and Medicine (SAHM), Society of Behavioral Medicine (SBM), Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM), University of Washington Housestaff Association (UWHA), and Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) as convener.
“Today, health associations and our tens of thousands of members on the front lines of the COVID-19 response are speaking with one voice: We need health care institutions and governments to ensure transparency, protections for health workers to speak out to promote their and their patients’ safety, and responsiveness to innovative approaches to meet identified needs,” said Michele Heisler, MD, MPA, professor of internal medicine and public health at the University of Michigan, member of two of the signing associations (SBM and SGIM), and medical director at Physicians for Human Rights, an advocacy organization which convened the professional associations. “In these extraordinary times, we must care for those who care for us. That includes creating proper channels and protections for health workers to file complaints and speak out about unsafe conditions in their health facilities.”
The joint letter follows public and private reports of health workers being fired or reprimanded for speaking out about unsafe conditions or using their own personal protective equipment.
Members of the media can contact Kevin Short ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).
Health associations and professionals wishing to sign on to the letter can contact Susannah Sirkin ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).
