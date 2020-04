Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 17:12 Hits: 5

COVID-19 will be responsible for pushing a further 8.3 million people in the Arab region into poverty, according to a new policy brief issued on Wednesday by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1060822