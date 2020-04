Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

Four prominent United Nations system entities have called on countries to protect refugees, migrants, stateless persons and those forcibly displaced by disasters and conflict – some of the world’s most vulnerable populations – against the rapidly expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

