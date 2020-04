Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 20:49 Hits: 4

The United Nations and its partners are putting in place alternative plans to ensure the continuity of humanitarian assistance in Sudan, as measures taken by the Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are having an impact on aid access, deliveries and services.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1061072