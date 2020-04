Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 18:12 Hits: 3

The unfolding COVID-19 pandemic is so far having little impact on the global food supply chain, but that could change for the worse – and soon – if anxiety-driven panic by major food importers takes hold, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday.

