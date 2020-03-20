IPI Board Member Whitney MacMillan, Former Chairman and CEO of Cargill, Dies at 90

Articles

Published on Friday, 20 March 2020

In light of the passing of Whitney MacMillan, IPI President Terje Rød-Larsen has issued the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of our long-time Board member Whitney MacMillan. He passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida, of natural causes.

“Whitney served on IPI’s Board of Directors for more than two decades. He was a pillar of the governance of the organization. His support of and commitment to international cooperation was evident and appreciated throughout his time serving on the Board. He was always supportive and ready to give his wise advice. Whitney was a great friend of the organization and will be missed.”

Read the full obituary in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

