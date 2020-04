Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 03:03 Hits: 3

On Sunday, March 29, the World Socialist Web Site and the Socialist Equality Party held an online forum, “The COVID-19 pandemic: Capitalism and the making of a social and economic catastrophe.”

Read more https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/03/30/pers-m30.html