First Person: Humankind’s ‘modern mentality to tame’ the environment: A volcanologist’s view

First Person: Humankind’s ‘modern mentality to tame’ the environment: A volcanologist’s view The 17 goals agreed by the global community to reduce poverty and create a sustainable planet are the responsibility of all people, wherever they are in the world, according to the United Nations. The Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs represent a boundary-pushing blueprint for the future of the Earth and it’s anticipated they will be realized by 2030. UN News joined the International Labour Organization on a visit to Hawaii where many people are already living or studying aspects of the goals in their everyday work.

